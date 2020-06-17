Real sector recovery speeding up: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's real sector has been recovering at an accelerated pace in June, with electricity consumption rising 31% in the first half of the month compared to May, the industry and technology minister said on June 17.

"In the first two weeks of this month, electricity consumption in the industry has now surpassed that of April and May," noted Mustafa Varank.

Varank stressed that leading sectors such as automotive, textile and furniture were rejuvenating with confidence and that the economy was growing.

"As we enter the new normal, we need a permanent and steady recovery in the real sector, closely following the progress in industry and regularly monitoring the leading indicators of production," he said.