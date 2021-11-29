Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000

  • November 29 2021 07:00:00

Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000

BOSTON-The Associated Press
Rare coin minted in Colonial New England sells for $350,000

One of the first coins minted in Colonial New England, which was recently found among other coins in a candy tin, has sold at auction for more than $350,000, more than it was expected to get, the auctioneer said on Nov. 26.

The one shilling silver coin made in Boston in 1652 — considered the finest example of just a few dozen such coins known to still exist — was sold to an anonymous online bidder from the U.S., London-based Morton & Eden Ltd. said in a statement.

The auctioneer had expected it to sell for about $300,000.

“I am not surprised at the amount of interest this exceptional coin attracted,” coin specialist James Morton said in a statement. “The price paid, which was above estimate, reflects its extraordinary historic significance and outstanding original state of preservation.”

Before 1652, coins from England, the Netherlands, the Spanish Empire and other nations were used as currency in New England.

But a shortage of coinage prompted the Massachusetts General Court to appoint John Hull as Boston mintmaster, responsible for producing North America’s first silver coins. The mint, considered treasonous by King Charles II, was shut down in 1682, according to the auctioneer.

The simple coin has the initials NE for New England on one side, and the Roman numeral XII, representing the 12 pennies in a shilling, on the other.

The coin was consigned for auction by Wentworth “Wenty” Beaumont, whose father found it recently in a candy tin containing hundreds of old coins in his study at his family’s estate in England.

Beaumont is a descendant of William Wentworth, an early settler of New England. The Wentworths became one of the most prominent families in New Hampshire.

Beaumont speculated that an ancestor brought the coin to the U.K. from the colonies.

Several other rare American coins were also sold at the auction, including a pair of 1776 pewter dollars that fetched nearly $80,000 each, and a Libertas Americana bronze medal that got more than $17,000.

ARTS & LIFE Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter

Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

    Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  2. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  3. Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

    Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  4. Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

    Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

  5. Istanbul's oldest tree attracts attention

    Istanbul's oldest tree attracts attention
Recommended
Turkish photographer’s works sold at Sotheby’s NFT sales

Turkish photographer’s works sold at Sotheby’s NFT sales
Underwater excavations unearth 255 artifacts this year

Underwater excavations unearth 255 artifacts this year
Bob Dylan artwork show opens in Miami, new cinema paintings

Bob Dylan artwork show opens in Miami, new cinema paintings
Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter

Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter
Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic

Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic
Rare wild bees find has English country estate buzzing

Rare wild bees find has English country estate buzzing
WORLD Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Nov. 28 to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week.

ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Turkish athlete Merve Dinçel has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.