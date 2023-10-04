Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

DOHA
Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.

To date, some 220 Qatari companies have undertaken important projects in Türkiye, while 727 Turkish companies are doing business in Qatar, said Bolat, speaking at the launch of the Trade Delegation program in Doha.

“With the coordination of our Ministry and the organization of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), we brought together 60 exporters who represented our country in the Trade Delegation program held in Qatar,” the minister said.

The Trade Delegation program will pave the way for new business connections between the countries, further increase mutual investments in various sectors, and contribute to joint ventures between Turkish and Qatari companies in third countries, Bolat added.

The minister recalled that the two countries recently inked trade agreements, which, he said, will help boost bilateral investments and the trade volume from the current $2.3 billion.

Bolat also attended the opening of the Turkish pavilion at the EXPO 2023 Doha.

More than 5,000 Turkish companies exported products worth of $1.5 billion to Qatar last year, said Mustafa Gültepe, the president of TİM.

Turkish firms from 28 industries shipped goods to Qatar, according to Gültepe.

“Some 18 sectors increased their exports, with the defense industry exports amounting to $290 million. Exports to Qatar of furniture and electronics stood at $117 million and $124 million, respectively,” said Gültepe.

The Turkish delegation visiting Qatar comprises 115 people, including representatives from 53 exporting companies, he noted.

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
