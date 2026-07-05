Putin, Zelensky speak to Trump ahead of NATO summit

Putin, Zelensky speak to Trump ahead of NATO summit

WASHINGTON
Putin, Zelensky speak to Trump ahead of NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on July 4 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara, the Kremlin and Zelensky said.

The calls were both to mark the 250th birthday of the United States, both sides said.

"The presidents naturally addressed the issue of a settlement in Ukraine, taking into account, in particular, Donald Trump's upcoming participation in the NATO summit in Türkiye on July 7 and 8," said Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's foreign policy aide, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

He said the two leaders also discussed issues including Iran and the Middle East during the 85-minute call.

Earlier Saturday, Zelensky said he and Trump had also discussed the more than four years of war in his country, calling it a "very good phone call."

"President Trump and I discussed the current situation on the frontline as well as our diplomatic efforts. There is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America's resolve is decisive. We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara," he wrote on X.

Heads of state and delegations from 32 countries, including Trump, are expected to arrive in Ankara starting July 7 for the summit.

Putin "outlined the actual situation on the battlefield (in Ukraine), where Russian armed forces are advancing confidently," stated Ushakov.

On the front lines, Russian forces have made almost no progress in recent months, largely due to the presence of drones, which hinder the movement of heavy vehicles and inflict heavy losses on both sides.

Diplomatically, negotiations are at an impasse, with Moscow demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the entire Donetsk region, a demand Kiev rejects.

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