Putin, Trump discuss Middle East, Ukraine in call: Kremlin

MOSCOW
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as efforts towards a Ukraine settlement in a phone call with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Saturday.

It was the fifth phone call between the two leaders under efforts to reset relations since Trump took office, in a stark pivot from the approach of his predecessor Joe Biden's administration.

 Trump said he and Putin had agreed in a phone call on Saturday that the conflict between Iran and Israel "should end."

"He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end," Trump said on Truth Social, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The dangerous escalation in the Middle East was of course at the centre of the exchange," the Kremlin said, after Israel on Friday bombarded Iran, prompting Iran to launch strikes at Israel in return.

The Russian president said Moscow was ready to mediate between Israel and Iran, it added.

Both Putin and Trump expressed concern about the recent escalation in the Middle East, but both still "did not rule out a return to negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme", according to the statement.

It said Putin also informed Trump about the "implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2".

The Russian leader told his U.S. counterpart that Russia was ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine after June 22, while Trump acknowledged this and "reiterated his interest in the swift resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict", the Kremlin added.

Putin also congratulated Trump on his birthday and both leaders mentioned the "brotherhood in arms" between Russia and the United States during World War Two.

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
