Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to 'surrender'

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to 'surrender'

Putin tells Ukraine troops in Russian region to surrender

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, March 14, 2025, A destroyed Ukrainian Army tank is seen at Cherkasskoe Porechnoe and Pravda in Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia after it was taken over by Russian troops.

President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for beleaguered Ukrainian troops in the Russian region of Kursk to "surrender" as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian leader of seeking to sabotage a ceasefire initiative.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Putin to spare the lives of the Ukrainian troops as he said his envoy had held "productive" talks with Russia's leader on a proposed 30-day ceasefire.

Russia has mounted a rapid counteroffensive in the western border region of Kursk over the past week, recapturing much of the territory Ukraine seized in a shock incursion last August.

Defeat in Kursk would be a major blow to Ukraine's plans to use its hold on the region as a bargaining chip in peace talks for the three-year-old war.

"We are sympathetic to President Trump's call," Putin said in remarks broadcast on Russian television.

"If they lay down their arms and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment," Putin said.

Trump said "thousands" of Ukrainian troops were "completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position".

  'Horrible massacre' 

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," Trump said.

Ukraine's military leadership denied the claims. "There is no threat of our units being encircled," Ukraine's General Staff posted on social media.

Zelensky gave a more sober assessment in comments to reporters in Kiev. "The situation in the Kursk region is obviously very difficult," he said, while insisting the campaign still had value.

Russia, he said, had been forced to pull troops from other areas on the front line, easing pressure on Ukrainian forces fighting to keep control of the eastern logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Trump's latest comments came as he gave an update on a meeting Thursday between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin on a U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for a 30-day pause in hostilities.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

  Ukraine losing grip 

Putin said Thursday that he had "serious questions" about the proposal and that events in Kursk would influence the next moves towards a ceasefire.

Zelensky accused the Russian leader of seeking to undermine the ceasefire initiative.

"He is now doing everything he can to sabotage diplomacy by setting extremely difficult and unacceptable conditions right from the start even before a ceasefire," Zelensky posted on X.

The Kremlin said Friday that it was "cautiously optimistic" a deal could be reached, but that Trump and Putin had to speak directly before talks could progress.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said in a Fox News interview that the United States had "some cautious optimism" after Witkoff's visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a meeting of the Group of Seven western powers in Canada that both sides would have to make "concessions".

G7 foreign ministers warned Russia of new sanctions unless it accepted a ceasefire "on equal terms", saying sanctions could include "caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine, and other means".

France and Germany accused Russia of seeking to block a ceasefire, and support for Ukraine was to be discussed again in a video conference of some European leaders with Zelensky on Saturday.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday said Russia's "complete disregard for President Trump's ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace".

Diplomatic sources said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas would propose that the 27-country bloc supply up to 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) in new military aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine hoped its hold on Kursk would be a bargaining chip in talks with Russia and was eyeing a potential land swap with Moscow, which has occupied around a fifth of Ukraine since it took Crimea in 2014 and launched its military offensive in February 2022.

Putin ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

    Erdoğan extends Ramadan greetings to Turks, Muslims in Europe

  2. Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

    Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

  3. Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

    Türkiye urges PKK terror group, all its branches to disband: Defense minister

  4. ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

    ‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

  5. US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran

    US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran
Recommended
Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine
‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect

‘Greenland will never be for sale,’ says premier-elect
US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran

US strikes kill 33 in Yemen as Trump warns Iran
Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026

Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 2026
Displaced Palestinians struggle to find water during Ramadan

Displaced Palestinians struggle to find water during Ramadan
Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink
WORLD Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

Top US, Russian diplomats discuss next steps on Ukraine

The top U.S. and Russian diplomats discussed Saturday the "next steps" to end the war in Ukraine, hours after Kiev's allies agreed to exert pressure on Moscow.

ECONOMY Trump tariffs: Whats been done and what is to come

Trump tariffs: What's been done and what is to come?

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on March 13 to apply 200-percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic drinks from France and other EU countries, in the latest twist of an escalating trade war.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿