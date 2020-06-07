Protests rage over economic woes in Lebanon

  • June 07 2020 10:32:00

BEIRUT-Anadolu Agency
Protesters took to the streets in Lebanon's capital on June 6 against the government's inaction over the worsening economic crisis.

Thousands gathered in Martyr's Square in Beirut calling for snap elections.

The protesters marched to the Parliament building demanding a change in sectarian political parties that were running the administration.

Security forces barricaded the Parliament and hurled sound bombs and pepper spray to prevent the crowd from entering the premises.

In a tweet, the Lebanese Red Cross said at least 26 injured people were given first aid, and 11 others were sent to the hospital.

There were instances when some shops were reportedly looted.

Lebanon suffers high unemployment, slow growth, and one of the highest debt ratios in the world.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the situation in the country, with the government extending measures to curb the spread of the virus.

