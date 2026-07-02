Proposal calls for flexible work after maternity leave

ANKARA

A new policy proposal calls for working mothers to be granted six months of flexible working arrangements following the completion of their six-month maternity leave, as part of broader efforts to address declining birth rates and support women’s careers.

The proposal was included in a report prepared by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) after a Family Institution Workshop attended by 142 academics. The report has been submitted to the Presidency and the Family and Social Services Ministry, according to party officials.

Speaking about the recommendations, MHP Deputy Chair Ahmet Selim Yurdakul said the proposed model aims to help women balance career development with family at a time when Türkiye is facing critically low fertility rates and a growing elderly population.

“We propose that, following the completion of the mandatory six-month maternity leave, flexible working arrangements be implemented for the following six months,” Yurdakul said, adding that the

measure is intended to make it easier for women to remain in the workforce while raising young children.

The proposal follows a major expansion of maternity leave introduced in May. Under the regulation, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the total maternity leave entitlement for both public

and private sector employees was extended to 24 weeks, comprising eight weeks

before birth and 16 weeks after birth. The newly proposed flexible work period would begin after the completion of that leave.