ISTANBUL
Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

Veteran journalist and former presidential press advisor Ahmet Sever has died of a heart attack at his home in Istanbul. He was 65.

Sever’s funeral is scheduled for Feb. 26, though final arrangements will be determined after his family returns to Istanbul from Barcelona.

Born in the central city of Konya in 1960, Sever earned a degree from the Political Sciences department at the Université libre de Bruxelles.

He began his journalism career as the Brussels correspondent and representative for daily Milliyet, a role he held from 1983 to 1998. During this time, he worked alongside renowned journalist Mehmet Ali Birand and contributed to BBC Cologne and Voice of Germany radio stations.

Returning to Türkiye in 1998, Sever served as news director at Milliyet and private broadcaster CNN Türk, producing programs on the European Union for CNN Türk and state-run TRT.

In January 2003, he was appointed as chief advisor for press and communications to then-Prime Minister Abdullah Gül. He later chaired the European Union Communications Group under Gül from 2004 to 2007 before continuing as Gül’s chief press advisor during his presidency, a position he held for seven years.

