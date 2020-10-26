Project to introduce Latmos rock paintings to world

  • October 26 2020 07:00:00

Project to introduce Latmos rock paintings to world

AYDIN
Project to introduce Latmos rock paintings to world

An international promotional project has been initiated for Latmos rock paintings, which date back to the Neolithic Age and are one of Turkey’s most cherished historical heritage, as they are not recognized internationally enough.

The rock paintings adorning Mount Latmos, where the ancient Carian Trail passes, which is believed to be one of the oldest roads in the world, carry the message of brotherhood of the ancient people to this day.

Nearly 180 rock paintings in various caves on the road between Aydın and Muğla attract history enthusiasts from different countries of the world every year.

The art and promotion project with the theme “Brotherhood Message from Latmos to the World in the 21st Century” was initiated in order to introduce the paintings to the world as a human heritage. Within the scope of the project, rock paintings will be drawn on a 10-meter-long canvas that will be created by painter Ahmet Dilek. Academics, archaeologists and painters, who will be invited from various countries of the world, will leave their footprints on the canvas.

The canvas with footprints and rock paintings will be presented to art lovers in exhibitions and fairs in different countries of the world.

A tour was recently organized to a cave located within the borders of Aydın’s Söke district to promote the project, which is carried out in cooperation with Aydın and Muğla Governor’s offices and Adnan Menderes University (ADU).

During the tour guided by Bahattin Sürücü, the president of the Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD), the participants received information about the ancient rock paintings.

Speaking to journalists, Aydın Provincial Culture and Tourism Manager Umut Tuncer stated that a two-day camp with international participation would also be organized within the scope of the project.

Pointing out that the rock paintings in the region, unlike their counterparts in the world, have metaphorical meanings that symbolize peace and brotherhood, Tuncer said: “People holding hands, families with their children, people dancing... This narrative actually tells us that 10,000 years ago, the people here lived together in peace and with a culture of solidarity.”

“We will have guests from various countries around the world. Our guests will draw rock paintings and leave their footprints on the canvas at the weekend event. With this meaningful project, the message of the rock paintings of Latmos will be conveyed to the world,” Tuncer said, stating that they aim to give a message of brotherhood to the world from Aydın.

Songül Arslan Karakul, an associate professor at ADU’s department of French language and literature, stated that the figures on the rock paintings have a universal meaning and that they aim to recognize the region as a “corridor of peace and brotherhood” in the future.

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  3. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  4. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  5. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister
Recommended
Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut

Show goes on for Olivier Awards, even with UK theaters shut
Friendship between lion, tiger amazes visitors in wildlife park

Friendship between lion, tiger amazes visitors in wildlife park
Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples

Underwater love cave offers romantic experience for couples
Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to COVID circus

Masks, plexiglass and puppets: Atlanta takes opera to COVID circus

Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world

Da Vinci Code author says Istanbul is his favorite city in world
Blue-tailed nightingale spotted in Turkey for fourth time

Blue-tailed nightingale spotted in Turkey for fourth time
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.