Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

ISTANBUL

The Health Ministry has announced that both judicial and administrative investigations have been launched into the sexual abuse of a disabled child at a state hospital in Istanbul.

The case involves a nine-year-old child with severe mental and physical disabilities, who was admitted to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul on March 19 with pneumonia.

After failing to respond to treatment, the child was transferred to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator on March 30.

On April 7, doctors identified signs consistent with sexual abuse during a routine examination and immediately notified judicial authorities, according to local media reports.

The hospital administration stated that the incident most likely occurred within the hospital during the course of treatment. A conclusive determination is expected following the forensic medical report.

Meanwhile, prosecutors also reviewed security camera footage. A total of 26 individuals — including medical staff, cleaning personnel and family members — are under both judicial and administrative investigation. The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media.

In its statement, the Health Ministry confirmed that the abuse was detected during a medical examination and that swift action was taken, including the appointment of an investigator.

The ministry added that both judicial authorities and the provincial body of the Family and Social Services Ministry were informed, emphasizing that the case is being closely monitored.

“All developments regarding this case will be shared transparently with the public,” the statement said.