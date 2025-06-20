Pro-Palestinian activists break into UK's largest air base

LONDON

Pro-Palestinian activists broke into the U.K.'s largest air force base in southeast England and vandalized two planes in an act condemned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "disgraceful" on June 20.

"The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful," Starmer said on X after campaign group Palestine Action posted a video claiming to show its activist breaking into the Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire.

In the video posted on X, the activists appear to spray a plane with red paint while roaming the base on scooters.

"Palestine Action break into RAF Brize Norton and damage two military aircrafts," claimed the group, which has been behind several stunts protesting the U.K.'s role in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The government said a "full security review" was underway at the air base.

"We're reviewing security across the whole defense estate," a government spokesperson said, adding that the incident did not impact any aircraft movement plans or operations.

"We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating," the statment said.

Local police said they launched an investigation into reports of "criminal damage" and a break-in.

RAF Brize Norton serves as a hub for air-to-air refueling forces and supports overseas operations, including flights to the RAF Akrotiri in Greek Cyprus, Britain's largest air force base in the Middle East.

According to British media, one of the planes vandalized was an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker.