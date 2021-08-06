President Erdoğan appoints new education minister

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as the country’s new education minister following the resignation of Ziya Selçuk, according to a notice published early on Aug. 6 in the Official Gazette.

Özer had been serving as a deputy education minister for three years and was previously the head of the Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), the body responsible for organizing the national level university entrance examination.