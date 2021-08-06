President Erdoğan appoints new education minister

  August 06 2021

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed Mahmut Özer as the country’s new education minister following the resignation of Ziya Selçuk, according to a notice published early on Aug. 6 in the Official Gazette.

Özer had been serving as a deputy education minister for three years and was previously the head of the Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (ÖSYM), the body responsible for organizing the national level university entrance examination.

