Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

  • February 24 2021 07:00:00

Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

ISTANBUL
Power output from wind hits 10.7 percent

Wind’s share in Turkey’s monthly electricity generation passed 10 percent threshold for the first time in January, the energy and natural resources minister said on Feb. 23.

“The wind blows with records in 2021,” Fatih Dönmez said in a tweet.

Power generation through wind turbines rose to more than 10 percent for the first time in Turkey’s history, he added.

“We generated 10.7 percent of electricity produced in January through Anatolia’s chilly winds,” said Dönmez.

Turkey’s current installed wind capacity is forecast to reach 10,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of this year, marking an increase of around 1,200 MW. Wind power meets around 8.5 percent of the country’s total electricity generation and is estimated to replace $1 billion worth of natural gas imports.

In 2020, hydropower plants provided 25.6 percent of the total generation while natural gas plants supplied 22.7 percent. Imported coal plants generated 22.3 percent, while wind, solar and geothermal plants generated 15 percent and lignite plants produced 12.5 percent. The remaining 1.9 percent of the generation came from other fuels like fuel-oil and bioenergy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

    Istanbul preparing to ease virus restrictions

  2. Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

  3. Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

    Turkey seeks 'win-win' relationship with US: Erdoğan

  4. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  5. Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

    Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation
Recommended
Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart
Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Road motor vehicle registrations up in January

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Ukraine expects participation of more Turkish firms

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss smart agriculture

Turkish, Kiwi experts discuss 'smart agriculture'

Turkish firm sets up Libyas largest concrete factory

Turkish firm sets up Libya's largest concrete factory
Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Feb

Mixed picture for sectoral confidence in Feb

WORLD Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million Texans still facing disrupted water supplies

Over 7.9 million people in Texas still had issues with their water supply as of Feb. 22 evening, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
ECONOMY Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

Bookings soar as Britons hope for travel restart

International holiday bookings surged by as much as 600 percent after Britain laid out plans to gradually relax coronavirus restrictions, giving battered airlines and tour operators hope that a bumper summer could come to their rescue.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Fenerbahçe suffers shock defeat at home

Göztepe edged out Fenerbahçe 1-0 on Feb. 21 in a Turkish Süper Lig game, giving Yellow Canaries a shock defeat.