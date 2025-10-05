Populist billionaire Babis wins Czech general election

Populist billionaire Babis wins Czech general election

PRAGUE
Populist billionaire Babis wins Czech general election

Andrej Babis held talks with the Czech president and elected party chiefs yesterday, after his populist movement topped a national vote and set its sights on a minority government backed by the country's far right.

Final results showed that Babis's ANO (Yes) party won 34.5 percent of the vote held over the weekend, earning a preliminary 80 seats in the 200-member parliament of the EU and NATO member of 10.9 million people.

Outgoing Prime Minister Petr Fiala's Together grouping came second with 23.4 percent, ahead of its coalition partner STAN with 11.2 percent.

Babis, a self-proclaimed "Trumpist," met President Petr Pavel, who will tap the next premier under the constitution, as part of talks with elected party heads yesterday.

"I have promised Mr. President to show him a solution that will be in line with Czech and European laws," said Babis.

His party won over many Czechs with its pledges of welfare and halting military aid to Ukraine.

"We are helping Ukraine through [the] EU, and [the] EU is helping Ukraine, and this is the way we will continue to help," Babis said in a video published by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne yesterday.

Asked by a Ukrainian reporter whether he would support Kiev's accession bid, Babis said the country was "not prepared for the EU."

"We have to end the war first," he added.

Babis has pledged to review a Czech-led international drive to supply artillery shells to Ukraine, launched by Fiala's government, and "discuss it with [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelensky" if necessary.

But he has insisted that his party is "pro-European and pro-NATO," despite fears he might draw the Czech Republic closer to EU mavericks Hungary and Slovakia in refusing to aid Ukraine militarily or sanction Russia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

    Erdoğan to attend Turkic States’ summit in Azerbaijan

  2. Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

    Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

  3. France's new PM resigns after less than month in office

    France's new PM resigns after less than month in office

  4. Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

    Ankara working to bring 14 activists from Israel via Jordan

  5. Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

    Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record
Recommended
Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage
Frances new PM resigns after less than month in office

France's new PM resigns after less than month in office
Appetite-regulating hormones in focus as first Nobel Prizes fall

Appetite-regulating hormones in focus as first Nobel Prizes fall
Only man to appeal in Gisele Pelicot case says not a rapist

Only man to appeal in Gisele Pelicot case says not a 'rapist'
Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting

Over a dozen wounded in rare Sydney mass shooting
Trump administration brands US cities war zones

Trump administration brands US cities war zones
Greta Thunberg among Gaza flotilla detainees to leave Israel

Greta Thunberg among Gaza flotilla detainees to leave Israel
WORLD Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia reports power cuts after Ukraine drone barrage

Russia said a Ukrainian drone barrage triggered power cuts in one of its border regions -- one of Kiev's largest attacks of the war.
ECONOMY Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Auto market gears up for strongest final quarter on record

Türkiye’s automotive market, which has been breaking records despite challenging financial conditions, is preparing for what industry executives describe as the strongest final quarter in recent years.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿