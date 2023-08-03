Popstar Lizzo named in employee harassment suit

U.S. performer Lizzo has been sued by three of her former dancers who allege the body-positive pop diva created a hostile work environment.

The suit filed in Los Angeles accuses Lizzo, whose self-love message has resonated around the globe, as well as other defendants of various violations of California labor law.

"Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez allege sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other things," the law firm representing them said in a statement.

"Davis and Williams were eventually fired while Rodriguez resigned over the appalling behavior," it added.

One of the allegations centers around an Amsterdam red-light district sex show which the dancers say they felt pressured to attend. At the show Lizzo pressured her dancers to interact with the nude performers, the suit alleges.

It also alleges that Lizzo's dance leader, Shirlene Quigley, frequently made sexual comments and proselytized her Christian beliefs, especially against pre-marital sex, "regardless of protestations."

The dancers also say that there was an extended dispute over compensation between legs of Lizzo's global tour.

