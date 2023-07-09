22 officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

22 officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

BERLIN
22 officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in Germany

German police said at least 22 officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen.

Police said bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as groups of Eritreans opposed to the African nation's autocratic ruler tried to force their way to the venue.

About 1,000 officers, a water cannon and helicopters are deployed in the city, which is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Frankfurt. Police spokesman Christopher Pfaff urged the public to avoid the center of Giessen while the operation is ongoing.

Authorities had tried to ban the festival after similar unrest occurred there last year, but a court overturned the order.

The event was organized by a group considered close to the government of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Tens of thousands of people have fled Eritrea for Europe, many alleging they were mistreated by Afwerki's government.

Germany,

ARTS & LIFE Paloma Picasso takes over late fathers estate

Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

    Paloma Picasso takes over late father's estate

  2. Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

    Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

  3. Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

    Mexico, Panama reach Gold Cup semis

  4. Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

    Iconic coach Popovich signs five-year deal with Spurs

  5. New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment

    New Zealand vows to get 'gritty' to avoid World Cup embarrassment
Recommended
NATOs unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

NATO's unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius
France protesters defy bans to rally against police violence

France protesters defy bans to rally against police violence
Zelensky hails brave Ukraine on 500th day of war

Zelensky hails 'brave' Ukraine on 500th day of war
US-China cooperation in climate finance critical: Yellen

US-China cooperation in climate finance 'critical': Yellen
Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row

Dutch government collapses over bitter migration row
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons
WORLD NATOs unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

NATO's unity to be tested at summit in Vilnius

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

ECONOMY Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

Şimşek vows to reinstate fiscal discipline

The government will not allow permanent deteriorations in public finance indicators by bringing the budget deficit under control and reestablishing fiscal discipline, Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that necessary measures are being taken to this end.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.