Polat Enerji secures 127 mln euro long-term financing for renewable push

ISTANBUL

Polat Enerji, a joint venture between Polat Holding and İş Enerji, has clinched a major financing deal with Germany's BayernLB to boost its renewable energy footprint in Türkiye.

The agreement includes 127 million euros in cash financing from the bank, backed by 143 million euros in guarantee letters from the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB).

This marks the longest-term financing in Türkiye's history at 22 years, aimed at expanding wind power and adding significant energy storage capacity.

The funds will support a 110 MW increase in wind capacity and 132 MW of energy storage investments across the Geycek, Ege and Göktepe wind power plants.

Company officials hailed the deal as a vote of confidence in Türkiye's renewable sector, especially amid global market challenges.

Polat Enerji positions itself as a leader in sustainable energy, and this investment package — secured on competitive terms — will help solidify that role while marking one of Türkiye's largest energy storage efforts to date.