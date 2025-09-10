Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion

WARSAW
This September 10, 2025 hand out image released by the Polish Prime Ministers office shows Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk (C) leading an emergency meeting in Warsaw after Russian drones violated Polish airspace. NATO air defences helped counter drones that entered Polish airspace overnight and alliance chief Mark Rutte is in contact with Warsaw, a NATO spokeswoman said. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that a violation of Polish airspace by several Russian drones overnight was a major provocation aimed at the EU and NATO member.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that the NATO member had invoked the Western defense alliance's Article 4 for urgent talks after Russian drones violated its airspace.

Tusk told parliament that Poland had identified 19 violations of its airspace overnight and shot down at least three drones, adding that no one was harmed in the "Russian action".

"The allied consultations I am referring to have now taken the form of a formal request to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," he added.

The North Atlantic Council, NATO's main political decision-making body, met on Wednesday morning for its regular weekly meeting.

However, according to diplomats, the allies decided that the meeting would be held under Article 4 of the alliance treaty.

Under Article 4, any member can call urgent talks when it feels its "territorial integrity, political independence or security" are at risk.

The Polish case marked the eighth time the article has been invoked since the alliance was founded in 1949.

Wednesday's talks are the third time Article 4 has been invoked to address Russia's incursions into and invasion of Ukraine.

NATO's collective security is based on its Article 5 principle: if one member is attacked, the entire alliance comes to its defense.

That article has only been invoked once in the history of NATO, following the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Poland's interior ministry said on Wednesday that a house and a car had been damaged in Russia's overnight violation of Polish airspace, adding that seven drones and debris from an unknown projectile had so far been located.

"We have found seven drones and projectile debris... of unknown origin," interior ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka told reporters, adding that a house and a car had also been damaged.

NATO air defenses helped counter drones that entered Polish airspace overnight and alliance chief Mark Rutte is in contact with Warsaw, a NATO spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and NATO air defenses. The NATO Secretary General is in touch with Polish leadership and NATO is consulting closely with Poland," spokeswoman Allison Hart wrote on X.

NATO's top commander in Europe, US General Alexus Grynkewich, said the alliance reacted "quickly and decisively to the situation".

A spokesman said in a statement the incident was the "first time NATO aircrafts have engaged potential threats in allied airspace".

The statement said fighters from the Netherlands' air force had responded and engaged the potential threats.

German Patriot air defense systems in Poland were placed on alert and an Italian early warning aircraft was launched.

"NATO... is committed to defending every kilometre of NATO territory, including our airspace," the statement said.

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
