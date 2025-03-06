PKK must immediately disarm: Defense Ministry

ANKARA

PKK and all other terror organizations linked to it must disarm immediately and lay down their weapons, sources from the Turkish Defense Ministry have urged, days after the terrorist organization declared a unilateral ceasefire and started a process to dissolve itself.

“The PKK and all groups affiliated with it must end all terrorist activities, dissolve and immediately and unconditionally lay down their weapons,” the sources from the ministry said on March 6.

PKK’s declaration came after its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, issued a historic call on Feb. 27 to end the armed conflict and dissolve the terror organization. However, the PKK-affiliated terror group in Syria, dubbed the YPG, has argued the call did not include it.

Ankara insists that the call addresses YPG as well which has been partnering with the United States in the fight against ISIL in Syria.

The sources described Öcalan’s call as “significant” as PKK has realized, although late, that it cannot achieve anything with terrorism, and it has no option other than dissolving itself.

The sources have criticized PKK for trying to create confusion through its declaration of ceasefire although Öcalan’s call does not mention about it.

“As our minister has expressed, a cautious and rational approach will be pursued and no tolerance will be shown to the efforts to sabotage and prolong the process,” the sources stated.

In the meantime, Defense Ministry spokesperson Commodore Zeki Aktürk stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) continues its anti-terror operations in an uninterrupted way.

“As a result of operations, 26 terrorists have been neutralized in the last week, including northern Iraq and Syria, and 478 since Jan. 1,” Aktürk told during a weekly press conference on March 6.

He also said the operations will continue “until there is not a single terrorist left.”

‘Türkiye inseparable part of European security’

On questions about the security implications of the divide between Europe and the United States which prompted the former to re-arm itself and create a new security structure, the Turkish defense ministry sources recalled that Türkiye, as a member of the NATO and OSCE, stands as an inseparable part of the continent’s security.

“It’s not possible to ensure European security without our country,” the sources said. “However, it would be very wrong to continue to prevent our country from participating in EU defense initiatives for political reasons,” they said, referring to Brussels’ blocking of Türkiye’s cooperation with the PESCO, Permanent Structured Cooperation in the security area.

“At this moment when concerns on the European security have augmented, Türkiye’s full participation in the EU’s defense efforts is essential for Europe to become a global actor,” they stated.

On a question about reports that Türkiye may send troops to Ukraine as part of an international peacekeeping force, the sources said this might be discussed with all relevant parties in case there would be a need.