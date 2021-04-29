PKK attack on civilians at bus station thwarted: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Thwarting what could have been a deadly attack on civilians, Turkish security forces on April 28 caught two PKK terrorists after they planted explosives under a vehicle at an Istanbul bus station, according to Turkey’s interior minister.

Thanks to careful work by the police and intelligence services, teams found five kilograms (11 pounds) of explosives under a vehicle and then defused it, Süleyman Soylu told television reporters.

Soylu said the security forces first launched an operation when they saw the suspicious movements of terrorists.  

Diyarbakır mothers to meet their children

"Hopefully Bayram and Fatma Yetkin will meet their children tomorrow. This is the 25th meeting of Diyarbakir mothers with their children," Soylu added, referring to Turkish southeastern mothers of children kidnapped by the PKK being reunited with their offspring.

Soylu said Recep Yetkin had been kidnapped at age 15 by terrorists but was back thanks to persuasion efforts.

Soylu said that nearly 12,000 people had been interviewed during persuasion efforts and that this year 63 people had surrendered after these efforts.

Offenders in Turkey linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

