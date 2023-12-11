Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

MANILA
Philippines summons Chinese envoy over sea confrontations

The Philippines has summoned China's envoy, the foreign ministry said Monday, following the most tense confrontations between the countries' vessels in years at flashpoint reefs in the disputed South China Sea.

Videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard showed Chinese ships blasting water cannon at Philippine boats during two separate resupply missions to Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal on Saturday and Sunday.

There was also a collision between Philippine and Chinese boats at Second Thomas Shoal, with both countries trading blame for the incident.

Diplomatic protests had been filed and "the Chinese ambassador has also been summoned", foreign ministry spokeswoman Teresita Daza told a news conference on Monday.

Daza said declaring China's ambassador Huang Xilian as "persona non grata" in the Philippines was also "something that has to be seriously considered".

China's ramming and water cannoning of Filipino boats was a "serious escalation" of their tactics, Jonathan Malaya, assistant director general of the National Security Council, told reporters.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including waters and islands near the shores of its neighbours, and has ignored an international tribunal ruling that its assertions have no legal basis.

It deploys boats to patrol the busy waterway and has built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its claims.

On Sunday, the US State Department called on China to halt its "dangerous and destabilizing" actions in the sea, while foreign diplomats in Manila also criticised China's behaviour.

The confrontations at Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal were the most intense between Philippine and Chinese vessels in years, analysts said, as the countries seek to assert their competing maritime territorial claims.

"I expect that this will become even more frequent and persistent," said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines' Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.

"We should use the opportunity to build up our alliances and partnerships, and to prepare for the worst as it is clear that they will continue to deprive us of access to our rights and resources as a country."

China seized Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff, while Manila grounded a World War II-vintage navy ship on Second Thomas Shoal in 1999 to check China's advance in the waters.

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under President Ferdinand Marcos, who has sought to improve ties with traditional ally Washington and push back against Chinese actions in the South China Sea.

In a statement late Sunday, Marcos said the Philippines remained "undeterred" following the latest incidents.

"No one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea," Marcos said, using Manila's term for the South China Sea waters to the immediate west of the Philippines.

envoys,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

    Çanakkale Bridge honored as project of year by prestigious magazine

  2. Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

    Stray dog attack sparks debate, calls for urgent measures

  3. Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

    Largest library in Mediterranean region opens

  4. Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

    Two people found dead after house collapse due to landslide

  5. 49-year-old famous Tercüman building demolished

    49-year-old famous Tercüman building demolished
Recommended
Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers
Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up

Zelensky to meet with Biden, Republicans as war funding dries up
Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat

Israel bombs south Gaza after Hamas hostage threat
Argentinas Milei warns of shock austerity as he takes office

Argentina's Milei warns of 'shock' austerity as he takes office
Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row
Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US
WORLD Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia unveils plan to cut immigrant numbers

Australia on Monday unveiled plans to slash the number of migrants arriving in the country, hoping to curb a post-pandemic surge and address voter anger at the rising cost of living.
ECONOMY China deflation accelerated in November

China deflation accelerated in November

Deflation in China accelerated in November, official data showed on Dec. 9, underlining the difficulties the world's second-largest economy faces in reviving slowing demand.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.