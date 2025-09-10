Pharmacies to record health measurements to national database

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Health Ministry has introduced a new regulation enabling pharmacies to record basic health measurements such as temperature, blood pressure, height, weight and waist circumference, and directly transfer the data to the national e-Nabız digital health system.

Previously permitted by the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, the practice has now been expanded, with all measurements to be logged via the system.

Officials say the move aims to strengthen early monitoring of chronic conditions by encouraging citizens aged 18 and above to have at least annual checks, while those over 40 are also advised to test their blood sugar levels. However, the initiative has drawn criticism.

Nurten Saydan, chair of a pharmacists’ employers union, argued: “These measurements are not the duty of pharmacists. Their role is to provide medication services. If such tasks are imposed, professional bodies must be consulted, and pharmacists should be compensated without disrupting core services.”