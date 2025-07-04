Peru clinic fined over Shakira record leak

LIMA

The Peruvian clinic that treated Colombian mega-star Shakira for an abdominal condition in February has been fined $190,000 over the leaking of her medical record, local health authorities announced on July 2.

The 48-year-old four-time Grammy-winning Colombian singer-songwriter was forced to scrap a blockbuster show in Lima in February after being rushed to hospital with an unspecified abdominal ailment.

Two days later, she was back on stage in the Peruvian capital.

Shortly after her brief hospitalization, her medical report appeared on social media, sparking widespread outrage among fans and an official investigation.

The Delgado Auna clinic, where she was treated, said at the time it was investigating what it called a "serious ethical breach of our code of conduct and regulations governing personal data processing."

Shakira is on her first world tour in seven years, titled "Las mujeres ya no lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore).