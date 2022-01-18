Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

  • January 18 2022 09:28:00

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

LIMA- Agence France-Presse
Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

Peruvian authorities sealed off three beaches Monday after they were hit by an oil spill blamed on freak waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The Pampilla Refinery, part of the Spanish company Repsol, said there had been a "limited spill" of oil off the coast of Callao and Ventanilla districts near Lima Saturday due to the violent waves produced by the eruption on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.

It said the spill occurred during offloading from a tanker.

The National Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the spill had been brought under control.

Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said the accident had affected a three-kilometer (two-mile) stretch along three beaches.

"There is great damage to biodiversity, and it could even impact human health," he said.

"And so it has been ordered that the area is cut off for all kinds of activity," Ramirez told reporters.

Pampilla could face a fine of up to $34.5 million, the environment ministry said, as prosecutors opened an investigation into the company for environmental contamination.

Pampilla -- which did not indicate exactly how much oil was spilled -- said it was working with authorities to clean up the affected beaches.

Ships worked on collecting oil still floating in the water, while workers in protective gear began cleaning oil that had washed ashore.

"We want to tell the environment ministry to please follow up, and that those responsible receive a punishment, because this affects the fishermen, the population that they feed with the fish, and marine animals," local Ventanilla resident Brenda Ramos told AFP.

Elsewhere in Peru, two women drowned after being caught in waves caused by the volcanic eruption in Tonga.

The island nation, in the southwest Pacific, has been nearly entirely cut off from the outside world after the eruption severed an undersea communications cable.

The eruption was recorded around the globe and heard as far away as Alaska, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the United States.

volanic eruption,

TURKEY Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

Turkey soon to leave currency volatility behind: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

    Schools, roads close as locals struggle with snow across country

  2. Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

    Couple live in ‘caravan’ they converted from clunker bus

  3. Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

    Turkey restarts ruptured Iraq oil link

  4. Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

    Erdoğan signals thaw in ties with Israel

  5. Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

    Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal
Recommended
WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases
Tonga races to clear runway for volcano aid flights

Tonga races to clear runway for volcano aid flights
Blinken calls on Putin to choose ‘a peaceful path’

Blinken calls on Putin to choose ‘a peaceful path’
Maltese lawmaker elected EU parliament chief

Maltese lawmaker elected EU parliament chief
Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine
Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

Rescue workers search for survivors after deadly Afghanistan quake

WORLD WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

WHO says pandemic ’nowhere near over’ as France, Germany post record cases

The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as France, Germany and Brazil posted new records of infections in the past 24 hours.
ECONOMY Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey, UAE agree to currency swap deal

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to a currency swap deal equivalent to $4.74 billion to boost Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish central bank announced on Jan. 19.
SPORTS Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak Djokovic Australian Open.