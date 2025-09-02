Passenger car sales surge 19 percent in August

ISTANBUL
Total passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose by 12.78 percent year-on-year, reaching 101,650 units in August, with electric vehicle (EV) demand emerging as a key driving force behind the overall growth.

Passenger car sales alone increased by 18.7 percent to 82,215 units, while light commercial vehicle sales declined by 6.77 percent to 19,435 units.

Compared to the 10-year August average, the passenger car market expanded by a striking 70.6 percent, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In July, passenger car sales had already shown momentum with a 14.7 percent annual increase, but August’s figures marked a clear acceleration.

Experts had anticipated that the sweeping overhaul of the Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) system in late July would boost car sales.

From January to August 2025, total vehicle sales climbed 7.24 percent year-on-year to 817,345 units. Of this, 654,413 were passenger cars, up 8.05 percent.

EV sales maintained strong growth. In August alone, 17,547 EVs were sold — a staggering 202 percent increase year-on-year, capturing 21.3 percent of the market.

Over the first eight months of 2025, EV sales totaled 120,857, marking a remarkable 136.3 percent increase compared to the same period of last year.

Homegrown EV brand Togg sold 21,070 cars in January and August 2025, while Tesla recorded 25,756 units over the same period.

Türkiye,

