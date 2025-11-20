Parliamentary commission to tackle juvenile crime issue

ANKARA

Turkish lawmakers have established a parliamentary inquiry commission to investigate the reasons that push children into crime, following a months-long heated debate sparked by the Istanbul killing of a 15-year-old by peers.

The 22-member commission will operate for three months and, if necessary, can conduct work outside the capital Ankara.

Earlier this year, the fatal stabbing of Turkish-Italian boy Matia Ahmet Minguzzi, by peers reignited discussions about whether minors under 18 should be tried as adults in certain serious crimes.

Under Turkish law, individuals under 18 cannot receive life sentences due to age-based reductions, making 24 years the maximum possible penalty. Teenagers convicted of Minguzzi’s murder last month received this maximum 24-year sentence.

The Minguzzi family has spent nearly a year advocating for legislative changes to allow minors who commit serious offenses to be tried as adults, arguing that the current legal framework does not adequately deliver justice.

On Nov. 19, the parliament’s general assembly debated a proposal approved by the advisory board, which consolidated submissions from political parties calling for a parliamentary inquiry.

The aim is to examine all dimensions of why children are drawn into criminal activity, develop protective and preventive mechanisms and determine necessary measures to promote the active participation of children in society.

A previous legislative draft, part of the 11th Judicial Package, initially included provisions to increase penalties for children aged 15 to 18 involved in criminal acts but were later removed.

The issue is expected to be revisited based on the findings and recommendations of the new parliamentary commission.

This week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also stated that the government will consider reforms to juvenile prosecution.