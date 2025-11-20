Parliamentary commission to tackle juvenile crime issue

Parliamentary commission to tackle juvenile crime issue

ANKARA
Parliamentary commission to tackle juvenile crime issue

Turkish lawmakers have established a parliamentary inquiry commission to investigate the reasons that push children into crime, following a months-long heated debate sparked by the Istanbul killing of a 15-year-old by peers.

The 22-member commission will operate for three months and, if necessary, can conduct work outside the capital Ankara.

Earlier this year, the fatal stabbing of Turkish-Italian boy Matia Ahmet Minguzzi, by peers reignited discussions about whether minors under 18 should be tried as adults in certain serious crimes.

Under Turkish law, individuals under 18 cannot receive life sentences due to age-based reductions, making 24 years the maximum possible penalty. Teenagers convicted of Minguzzi’s murder last month received this maximum 24-year sentence.

The Minguzzi family has spent nearly a year advocating for legislative changes to allow minors who commit serious offenses to be tried as adults, arguing that the current legal framework does not adequately deliver justice.

On Nov. 19, the parliament’s general assembly debated a proposal approved by the advisory board, which consolidated submissions from political parties calling for a parliamentary inquiry.

The aim is to examine all dimensions of why children are drawn into criminal activity, develop protective and preventive mechanisms and determine necessary measures to promote the active participation of children in society.

A previous legislative draft, part of the 11th Judicial Package, initially included provisions to increase penalties for children aged 15 to 18 involved in criminal acts but were later removed.

The issue is expected to be revisited based on the findings and recommendations of the new parliamentary commission.

This week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also stated that the government will consider reforms to juvenile prosecution.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
LATEST NEWS

  1. Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

    Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

  2. Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

    Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

  3. CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

    CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

  4. Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

    Pupils kidnapped from Catholic school in central Nigeria

  5. Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry

    Bolivia’s president scraps the country’s justice ministry
Recommended
Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part

Anti-terror panel to visit Öcalan but CHP won’t take part
CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years

CHP rolls out first party program revamp in 17 years
Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port

Türkiye blocks Russian cruise ship from Istanbul port
Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Erdoğan to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map

Türkiye rejects Greece’s maritime spatial planning map
‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide

‘Phantom quake syndrome’ on rise nationwide
Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital

Six detained in fake prescription scandal at historic Istanbul hospital
WORLD Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate now or lose more territory

Kremlin tells Zelensky to negotiate 'now' or lose more territory

The Kremlin on Friday warned Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky to enter negotiations "now" or lose more territory after the U.S. sent Kiev a peace proposal heeding to many of Moscow's demands.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿