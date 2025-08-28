Parliament to convene on Gaza in special session

ANKARA
The Turkish parliament will convene in an extraordinary session to discuss the recent situation in Gaza amid continued Israeli aggression that killed tens of thousands of people and caused famine in the enclave.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş informed the political parties that the assembly will meet on Aug. 29 in an extraordinary session on Gaza. The parliament is normally in summer recess until Oct. 1.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party had called for a parliamentary session to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and convey the message of the Turkish people to the international community.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will inform the general assembly on the developments in the field, and the diplomatic actions Türkiye has taken to stop the Israeli massacre and launch efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Fidan chaired the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Aug. 25, which produced a strong resolution against Israel.

Türkiye has been one of the loudest countries against the Israeli brutality in Gaza since its military operations started in late 2023.

More than 60,000 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks. Around 2 million people, mostly children, are now facing famine and starvation due to the Israeli blockage of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

 

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
﻿