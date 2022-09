Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

Nablus, Palestinian Territories

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Authority said, with Israel’s army saying soldiers fired on "armed suspects" during a routine patrol.

The army said that "hits were identified" after soldiers fired towards "armed suspects driving in a vehicle and motorcycle" near Nablus in the northern West Bank, an area that has seen near daily violence in recent months.