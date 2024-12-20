Over 350 Turkish engineers now working at Akkuyu plant

ANKARA

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that more than 350 Turkish nuclear engineers are now actively working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

“Türkiye, with its highly trained nuclear engineers, is taking a decisive step towards energy independence,” Bayraktar stated, highlighting the strategic importance of the project.

The Akkuyu NPP, a landmark initiative in Türkiye’s energy infrastructure, has become a hub for Turkish engineers trained in nuclear energy. As part of the effort, Turkish students have been sent to Russia for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in specialized fields such as Nuclear Power Plant Design and Operations, Radiation Safety, Electrical Engineering, Heat Engineering and Automation Systems.

Graduates of the programs have returned to Türkiye and started their careers at Akkuyu, bringing their expertise to the nation’s first nuclear power plant.

Bayraktar emphasized the urgency of diversifying Türkiye’s energy mix in response to its rapidly growing economy and population, which have doubled the country’s energy demand.

“Ensuring energy supply security, reducing dependency on foreign energy sources and achieving carbon neutrality are not mere options but necessities. Nuclear power, alongside renewable energy, is vital to meeting these goals,” he stated.

Sefa Duman, a Neutron Physics Calculations Specialist who spent nearly seven and a half years studying in Russia, described the Akkuyu project as a groundbreaking technology transfer initiative.

“Akkuyu NPP is equipped with the most advanced nuclear safety and technology systems. The knowledge and experience gained here are paving the way for the rapid development of Türkiye’s nuclear industry. Preparations are underway for the construction of second and third plants,” Duman explained.

Ebru Adıgüzel, a fuel control specialist, expressed pride in being part of the Akkuyu team. “This project is a milestone for Türkiye, and we are ready to contribute to future nuclear projects.”