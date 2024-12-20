Over 350 Turkish engineers now working at Akkuyu plant

Over 350 Turkish engineers now working at Akkuyu plant

ANKARA
Over 350 Turkish engineers now working at Akkuyu plant

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that more than 350 Turkish nuclear engineers are now actively working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

 

“Türkiye, with its highly trained nuclear engineers, is taking a decisive step towards energy independence,” Bayraktar stated, highlighting the strategic importance of the project.

 

The Akkuyu NPP, a landmark initiative in Türkiye’s energy infrastructure, has become a hub for Turkish engineers trained in nuclear energy. As part of the effort, Turkish students have been sent to Russia for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in specialized fields such as Nuclear Power Plant Design and Operations, Radiation Safety, Electrical Engineering, Heat Engineering and Automation Systems.

 

Graduates of the programs have returned to Türkiye and started their careers at Akkuyu, bringing their expertise to the nation’s first nuclear power plant.

 

Bayraktar emphasized the urgency of diversifying Türkiye’s energy mix in response to its rapidly growing economy and population, which have doubled the country’s energy demand.

 

“Ensuring energy supply security, reducing dependency on foreign energy sources and achieving carbon neutrality are not mere options but necessities. Nuclear power, alongside renewable energy, is vital to meeting these goals,” he stated.

 

Sefa Duman, a Neutron Physics Calculations Specialist who spent nearly seven and a half years studying in Russia, described the Akkuyu project as a groundbreaking technology transfer initiative.

 

“Akkuyu NPP is equipped with the most advanced nuclear safety and technology systems. The knowledge and experience gained here are paving the way for the rapid development of Türkiye’s nuclear industry. Preparations are underway for the construction of second and third plants,” Duman explained.

 

Ebru Adıgüzel, a fuel control specialist, expressed pride in being part of the Akkuyu team. “This project is a milestone for Türkiye, and we are ready to contribute to future nuclear projects.”

Nuclear Plant,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  2. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  3. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

  4. Artifacts in Fethiye Castle offer glimpse into life 2,600 years ago

    Artifacts in Fethiye Castle offer glimpse into life 2,600 years ago

  5. Trailer released for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

    Trailer released for James Gunn’s ‘Superman’
Recommended
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025

Restoration of Atatürk House to conclude by September 2025
Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates

Türkiye sees 20 pct surge in number of PhD graduates
10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion

10-year-old Turkish prodigy becomes global math champion
Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal
World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities

World’s largest sailing yacht to anchor in three Turkish cities
Istanbul court to retry ISIL suspects tied to 2016 airport terror attack

Istanbul court to retry ISIL suspects tied to 2016 airport terror attack

WORLD US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

The U.S. Congress averted a Christmastime government shutdown early Saturday after weeks of tense negotiations that went down to the wire, passing a bill to fund federal agencies through mid-March.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿