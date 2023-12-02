Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

DUBAI
Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

More than 20 countries called for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity at UN climate talks on Saturday as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

A declaration endorsed by nations ranging from the United States to Ghana to Japan and several European countries said nuclear energy plays a "key role" in reaching the goal of carbon neutrality.

The use of nuclear energy as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels is controversial as environmental groups are concerned about safety and the disposal of nuclear waste.

"We are not making the argument to anybody that this is absolutely going to be a sweeping alternative to every other energy source," US climate envoy John Kerry said at the COP28 conference in Dubai.

"But we know because the science and the reality of facts and evidence tell us that you can't get to net zero 2050 without some nuclear," he said.

"These are just scientific realities. No politics involved in this, no ideology involved in this."

The aim is to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 from 2020 levels.

The other countries that signed up to the declaration include Britain, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Hungary, South Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

"While we appreciate that the Biden administration is looking to invest in alternatives to fossil fuels, we don't have time to waste on dangerous distractions like nuclear energy," said Jeff Ordower, North America director at environmental group 350.org.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

    Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

  2. North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

    North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

  3. King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

    King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

  4. Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

    Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

  5. Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM

    Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM
Recommended
North Korea threatens to destroy US spy satellites

North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites
King Charles urges genuine climate action at COP28

King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28
Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief
Japan to stop building unabated coal plants: PM

Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM
Israeli strikes rock Gaza for second day after truce collapse

Israeli strikes rock Gaza for second day after truce collapse
New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools
WORLD Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

More than 20 countries called for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity at UN climate talks on Saturday as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
ECONOMY Slowdown in manufacturing continues

Slowdown in manufacturing continues

The slowdown in the Turkish manufacturing sector became more entrenched in November, a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and S&P Global has shown.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.