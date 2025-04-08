Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed its first indictments over the protests following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, seeking prison sentences of up to three years for 139 individuals, including 104 in pretrial detention.

İmamoğlu’s arrest last month triggered nationwide demonstrations, during which over 1,000 people were detained, and several were subsequently arrested.

The first of the indictments related to these protests was finalized on April 8.

The indictment, accepted by the Istanbul 49th Criminal Court, accused the defendants of violating the Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations, for which prosecutors demand prison terms ranging from six months to three years.

Additionally, the suspects are under investigation for allegedly “resisting law enforcement to prevent the execution of duty” and “insulting the president.”

According to the indictment, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) called on supporters to gather outside the city hall in Saraçhane starting March 19, following İmamoğlu's detention.

Authorities imposed a ban on protests in Istanbul between March 19 and 23, citing potential public disorder.

Despite the ban being communicated to demonstrators, the crowd reportedly refused to disperse, clashing with police and engaging in acts of public disorder, the indictment said.

The indictment asserted that protesters ignored repeated warnings issued via loudspeakers and responded by attacking police lines. Some allegedly directed laser pointers at security cameras in an attempt to obscure identification and continued to occupy the protest area.

Later, demonstrators allegedly escalated the confrontation by hurling stones, bottles, sticks and incendiary objects at security forces.

In their statements to law enforcement and judicial authorities, the suspects rejected the accusations.

