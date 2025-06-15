Over 1 mln students compete for top high schools in nationwide exam

Over 1 mln students compete for top high schools in nationwide exam

ISTANBUL
Over 1 mln students compete for top high schools in nationwide exam

Around 1.1 million eighth-grade students across Türkiye sat for the nationwide high school entrance exam on June 15, hoping to secure a spot in a top-performing school across the country.

Students answered a total of 90 questions during the exam. The first session, which lasted 75 minutes, included 50 questions focused on Turkish language, history, foreign language and religious culture.

After a 45-minute break, the second session tested students on mathematics and science.

The highly competitive test’s results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.

The exam determines placement in prestigious high schools that select students based on academic achievement. Although attending high school is compulsory, admission to elite institutions is limited to those who score well on this exam.

Ahead of the exam, the Health Ministry issued a statement urging students to use techniques such as deep breathing, relaxation exercises and internal affirmations as ways to help reduce stress.

Unchecked exam anxiety can negatively affect academic performance, regardless of a student’s knowledge level, the ministry said, emphasizing that anxiety should not be suppressed, but acknowledged and managed.

While students compete for a spot in selective high schools, Türkiye’s Education Ministry is considering a potential overhaul of the high school system itself.

The current 12-year compulsory education structure, in place since 2013, is divided into three four-year stages: Primary, middle and high school.

However, the country’s education authorities confirmed they were consulting with academics to explore alternative models.

Proposals include more flexible structures such as two years of compulsory high school followed by optional years, or a system where the final year is tailored for university preparation or vocational training.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

    Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

  2. Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

    Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

  3. Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

    Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

  4. Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

    Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half

  5. Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

    Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Recommended
Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump

Erdoğan backs diplomacy on Iran-Israel tensions in call with Trump
Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye

Stranded Iranians turn to land routes to leave Türkiye
Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayors death

Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death
Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing terms second half

Parliament OKs deputy speakers for ongoing term's second half
Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism

Türkiye launches nationwide review of traffic signs amid criticism
Erdoğan warns region can not tolerate a new war

Erdoğan warns region 'can not tolerate a new war'
WORLD At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

ECONOMY Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel’s sales reach 5.2 billion euros in first quarter of 2025

Henkel posted consolidated sales of around 5.2 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿