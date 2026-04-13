Orban loses Hungary vote to pro-Europe newcomer after 16 yrs in power

BUDAPEST

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban waves has he walks onto stage to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo)

Viktor Orban, who has ruled Hungary for 16 years as a self-described "thorn" in the EU's side and a defender of "illiberal democracy", on Sunday conceded defeat to conservative Peter Magyar, who won a thumping majority in parliamentary elections.

Orban's defeat, in a vote that saw a record turnout, dealt a heavy blow to nationalists, including US President Donald Trump who supported him.

It also deprives Russian President Vladimir Putin of his most sympathetic ear inside the European Union.

Tens of thousands of jubilant supporters of Magyar's Tisza party cheered the results outside the party's election headquarters on the banks of the Danube in Budapest, waving Hungarian flags and dancing, as car horns sounded in the capital.

Magyar, who arrived waving the Hungarian flag, told the cheering crowd that voters had "liberated Hungary", calling his party's win a "miracle" in the central European country of 9.5 million people.

"Today, the Hungarian people have said 'yes' to Europe," the 45-year-old former government insider and political newcomer told supporters.

He promised to "restore the system of checks and balances..., guarantee the democratic functioning of our country" and put Hungary "back on track".

Acknowledging it was an "enormous" task, he called for unity, saying the victory belonging to "all Hungarians".

With 98.15 percent of precincts counted, Tisza secured a two-thirds majority with 138 seats in the 199-seat parliament on 53.6 percent of the vote, according to official election results. Orban's Fidesz took 55 seats on 37.9 percent of the vote.

Earlier Sunday, Orban, 62, conceded defeat.

"The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous," Orban, 62, told reporters.

"We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party," he said.

Turnout in the election reached a record 79.50 percent, according to the near-complete vote count.

Orban, who was seeking a fifth straight term, has transformed his country into a model of "illiberal democracy", clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law issues, as well as over support for war-torn Ukraine.

Magyar burst onto the scene just two years ago, promising to fight corruption and offering better public services. He drew support against a backdrop of economic stagnation, and despite an electoral system skewed in favour of Orban's Fidesz party.

Congratulations for Magyar poured in from around Europe, with France and Germany urging him to work together for a "strong Europe".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to work with Magyar "for the benefit of both nations, as well as peace, security, and stability in Europe".

"Hungary has chosen Europe," head of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, posted on X.

"This is an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy," U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted on X.

Though Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Magyar on this "clear electoral victory", but also made a point of thanking her "friend Viktor Orban for intense collaboration" over the years.

Ahead of the vote, both Orban's and Magyar's camps had alleged foreign interference during the campaign.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited Hungary last week to rally with Orban, attacking the alleged interference in Hungary of Brussels "bureaucrats".

Trump had promised to bring US "economic might" to Hungary if Orban's party secured victory.