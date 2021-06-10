Turkey and trans-Atlantic ties

YUSUF KANLI
  • June 10 2021
By YUSUF KANLI

Turkey and trans-Atlantic ties

Transatlantic Trends is an annual survey of American and European public opinions on a host of trans-Atlantic issues, perceptions and challenges faced by the NATO nations. It is conducted by the German Marshall Fund of the United States and funded to a great extent by foreign ministries of countries included in the survey. This year’s survey was done in 11 countries, and one of them was Turkey. The Turkey section was reportedly sponsored by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

The fieldwork of this year’s survey was conducted online between March 29 and April 13, 2021, in 11 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. According to the survey, one‐third to half of Europeans do not think that the U.S. is the most influential global leader. The perception might be improved after the June 14 NATO summit during which U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to reaffirm the U.S.’ commitment to NATO and allied defense, but it was obvious in the survey that the impact left by Donald Trump on American perception in Europe will take a long time to improve.

Unfortunately, the U.S. is not the only country with a “perception problem,” as respondents of the survey pointed at Canada as the most trusted among all countries, Turkey ranked the lowest in this regard. Also, less than a quarter of the respondents found Turkey to be a “dependable partner.” Obviously, apart from mounting problems it must tackle in the European Union, Turkey needs to work hard to improve its perception in the trans-Atlantic alliance as well.

Not only the change in the U.S. leadership but also the global implications, such as economic, social as well as political relations and more so in terms of reliability, dependability and predictability in bilateral, multilateral and particularly allied relations are just some of the items that require a redefinition of trans-Atlantic policy dialogues. As the respondents of the survey underlined in all clarity that new priorities have emerged, the calls for increased cooperation around climate change and common values signal an opportunity for an update of the transatlantic agenda.

The survey also underlined that the trans-Atlantic nations faced some structural challenges. Obviously, while looking from Turkey’s political relations and the economic challenges China poses to the allies – particularly to the U.S., the biggest sponsor of the survey – Turks cared less of such issues, but, were rather unhappy with how the Chinese government is treating the Uighur minority there.

Definitely, China is an economic threat to the trans-Atlantic alliance of democratic nations. But there are far serious democracy problems in Europe and its close neighborhoods that require urgent attention. Ongoing security crises in the European neighborhoods and the Indo‐Pacific and the risk of democratic backsliding require more cohesion on both sides of the Atlantic. These issues also reveal the different national perceptions of the global strategic environment and could lead to divergent policy choices.

Only a united trans-Atlantic community can meet the challenges inherited from yesterday and aggravated today with the pandemic and the disruptive exclusionist resurge of nationalist sentiments in the heart of Europe under the disguise of noble “patriotism.”

Policymakers of not only the 11 countries where the survey was conducted this year but also of all governments of the trans-Atlantic community must evaluate Transatlantic Trends in great detail while devising new policies.

yusuf kanlı, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln

Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

    Turkey's COVID-19 vaccine candidate enters final stage: Minister

  2. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

  3. Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

    Turkey to have positive agenda at scheduled Erdoğan-Biden meeting

  4. Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

    Turkey to open 'Black Sea Gas Contract' for future trade by Oct 1

  5. Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage

    Turkey launches massive cleanup campaign against mucilage
Recommended
NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

The sound of waves

The sound of waves
Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world
Turkey urgently needs ‘green revolution’

Turkey urgently needs ‘green revolution’
A new sphere of foreign relations: Living with sanctions

A new sphere of foreign relations: Living with sanctions
Turkish diplomacy at a turning point in June

Turkish diplomacy at a turning point in June
WORLD US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

US buys half billion Pfizer COVID vaccine doses for poorest countries

President Joe Biden will on June 10 announce a "historic" U.S. donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries, the White House said.

ECONOMY Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln

Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln

A massive 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 billion has been discovered in Turkey's eastern province of Agri, the Turkish industry and technology minister announced on June 10. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.