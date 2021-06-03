Difficult situations

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is a state that is recognized only by Turkey. The Turkish Cypriot state is under an inhumane, brutal and fundamental international isolation campaign imposed by the Greek Cypriots that usurped the 1960 partnership state by force. And since 1964, it has been enjoying the status of the internationally recognized government of the island. This isolation, which is seen in the field of health, culture, political relations, transport and even in the sports field, is enforced by the EU, the European and international institutions. This inhumane situation, which has been continuing in defiance of the fact that it has been the Greek Cypriot side that has always – particularly since 2004 – marred a resolution on the island, has been compelling the Turkish Cypriots to become more and more dependent on Turkey and increase their integration with Turkey.

Can you imagine that even a DJ with a bit of international fame can be frightened by the Greek Cypriot hostile mechanisms and feel compelled to cancel a live performance at the castle of St. Hilarion? And some friends are indescribably demonstrating that “peace cannot be postponed.” They dream that they can form a federation with the Greeks and live a happy life together. This situation might be a perfect example for an explanation of the word “Lunacy.” They must be aware, but for some reason, they pretend they don’t know. In last week’s election, the fascist National People’s Front (ELAM) increased the anti-Turkish group votes from 3.71 percent of the previous election to 6.78 percent, sending four deputies to the House of Representatives.

When the seven political parties that crossed the 3.6 percent electoral threshold to enter the parliament are examined, it is seen that not only ELAM but also the right and “national socialist” parties have increased their total vote and the number of seats in parliament. The distribution of parliamentary seats in the 56-seat House of Representatives, which was formed by Sunday’s election, is like this: DSI 17, AKEL 15, DIKO 9, ELAM 4, EDEK 4, DIPA 4 and Ecologists 3. This could soon bring up early elections. That’s another matter of debate. However, it is clear in the distribution of parliamentary seats that extremist small parties such as ELAM, will play a key role in the formation of a new government. Only if a coalition between DSI and AKEL is formed, a strong coalition can be formed. In this case, it is quite possible that Nicos Anastasiades will once again surrender to the socialist AKEL. Thus, we may find him campaigning for a federal solution to satisfy AKEL instead of his rather shy formulas of a “loose federation” or a “two-state decentralized federation.”

Didn’t the Cyprus talks collapsed in Crans-Montana in 2017 because Anastasiades did not believe he can sell to his people a federal settlement built on political equality, effective participation in governance and other federation components without which there cannot be a federal settlement? Can he now deliver all that? Of course not. Since there is no change in mentality, we can say that efforts to find a solution to the Cyprus problem, which has already given little hope, will once again be doomed to failure.

With such a situation that does not give much hope, can it be a healthy mental state to try to create new points of tension between Turkey and the TRNC with accusations based on the revelations of a criminal gang chieftain?

The other day, a friend wrote in his column in the virtual world: “If we were to generalize and reduce it to one sentence, it would probably not be an exaggerated statement to say that the relationship between Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots has settled on an unhealthy basis and does not give hope for the future with the accumulation that is starting to form.”

Is that really the case? Is it Hopeless? Can the relationship between Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots be defined as one “on an unhealthy basis”? I know the statements are harsh and hurtful. Unfortunately, there’s some truth to it.

Although we deny it, it is a fact that there is a serious problematic opinion in some segments of Anatolian Turks regarding the TRNC. Turkish nationalism and the Turkish Cypriot nationalist sentiments may not always overlap. In particular, the claim that tens of thousands of new citizenships will be granted through some domestic political assessments or the suggestions from some high up people in Turkey can have very serious consequences in both the short and medium term. I don’t want to believe it, but if there is an intention to bring a political party to power through making citizens some 40,000 to 50,000 Anatolian conservative Turks, I must warn of probable devastating consequences.

Those who insist on conducting Cypriot politics in Turkey with an interventionist logic must see that for whatever reason, their efforts to create a power base in accordance with their political or religious views will only sow the seeds of new misery.

The claim of a gang chieftain that the “Deep State of Turkey” was responsible for the 1996 murder of journalist Kutlu Adalı must be taken very seriously. It’s good that an investigation was launched. The investigation, prosecution and accountability of those responsible for all such matters and allegations will naturally provide a satisfactory response to troubling situations that otherwise will be far more important than annexation, federation and other nonsense.