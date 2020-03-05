Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

YUSUF KANLI
  • March 05 2020
By YUSUF KANLI

Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades spared no effort and tried to make best use of the opportunity to close four of the seven border crossings between the southern Greek Cypriot-ruled and northern Turkish Cypriot-run parts of the island.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in the Turkish Cypriot areas. In the Greek Cypriot south, however, there are some, yet so far just a few, cases of suspicion of the coronavirus, but no loses so far. Was there any reason to exaggerate and close the border crossings? Indeed no. Temperatures are increasing, a deadly development for the virus. Why were the border crossings closed? Did the Anastasiades administration know something no one else was aware of and decided to impose a quarantine on the north? If so, why did they close only four of the seven crossing points?

Public health concerns are of course sufficient and legitimate reasons to take restrictive decisions. Yet, excluding the Ledra Palace gate, each and every one of the border crossing points between the two political entities on the island was opened after intense negotiations and preparations by the two sides, through the offices of the U.N. delegation on the island.

Was the U.N. informed before the closure of the border gates? Was Turkish Cypriot leadership informed beforehand? No. The Anastasiades government said that as a sovereign country it did not require the consent of everyone when taking an executive decision. Why were the border gates closed? No explanation other than a statement that the Greek Cypriot government spared no effort in taking the highly contagious virus seriously. Well done. But, if even in taking measures against a deadly and much-feared virus, the two sides on the island were unable to cooperate, how are they expected to negotiate in forming a federal government and ruling the country with “effective participation” in governance under the “political equality” clause?

If we are to examine the real reasons behind these decisions, it becomes all the more clear that apart from sending a very strong rejectionist message even to those diehard Turkish Cypriot leftist collaborators, I may start preparing a list on top of which might be these: A) To stop Greek Cypriots shopping in the Turkish Cypriot side, where things have become cheaper due to the depreciation of the Turkish Lira against the euro, B) To please the Greek Cypriot conservatives that there is a government that can open but also close the border crossings the way it likes, C) To underline the “effectiveness in governance” obsession coming from the Makarios era and which has been one of the root causes of the Cypriot problem.

If Turkish Cypriots will not be consulted even when the border crossings closure decision was taken, why was an intercommunal committee established to oversee issues pertaining to crossings between the two sides? Obviously, while trying to singlehandedly decide on everything, Anastasiades has outgunned the pro-federation candidates in the Turkish Cypriot presidential election.

With the “I am the sole boss” obsession or “I can decide on everything the way I like” attitude Anastasiades served yet another strong message to the Turkish Cypriots that irrespective of how much they might be willing to compromise, Greek Cypriots will never agree on power sharing on the island.

The international community pressuring a federal settlement on the island must take the border closures decision as a bold declaration by the Greek Cypriot side that, like the past more-than-half-a-century of talks since 1968, insisting on a federal solution would mean letting the Cyprus problem drag on indefinitely.

Turkey, Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

    Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

    Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

  4. Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

    Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

  5. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan
Recommended
What does Turkey want from Europe in Syria

What does Turkey want from Europe in Syria
Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
US-Turkish dialogue in Syria and the fate of the S-400s

US-Turkish dialogue in Syria and the fate of the S-400s
Food, fads and the future: Is siyez saved

Food, fads and the future: Is siyez saved?
Turkey launches Operation Spring Shield

Turkey launches Operation Spring Shield
The worst scenario is happening in Idlib

The worst scenario is happening in Idlib
WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.