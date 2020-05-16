Total disconnect

GÜVEN SAK
  • May 16 2020
By GÜVEN SAK

Total disconnect

Living in Ankara, I usually have to endure several tiring flights to participate in the events of universities, think tanks and international institutes. That is why the recent shift to virtual events has been a welcome development for me. Last week Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powel participated in one such virtual event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in DC. He was saying that monetization was not that bad this time around. “The virus is the cause, not the usual suspects — something worth keeping in mind as we respond,” he said. I find this particularly important.

Powel was talking about the real economy. Yet when it comes to the financial markets, it’s still not the virus, but the “usual suspects” that seem to be driving prices. Why is there this disconnect between markets and the real economy?

Financial markets exist to improve resource allocation in the real economy, but here we have a situation where the real economy has taken a deep plunge, with nothing similar happening in financial markets at the outset. That’s what I call a total disconnect. It’s as if “markets are in one universe and the real economy is in the other,” as Muhammed El-Erain, an Egyptian-American analyst, noted in a Bloomberg interview this last week. This is the first time anything like this is happening. In economics, we don’t have a coherent framework to think about a situation like this virus. We are all caught unaware, totally unprepared.

I think that it’s related to the nature of the “sudden stop” the pandemic has caused. We have had sudden stops in the real economy before, yet in all those cases, from the Latin American to the East Asian crises, it started with the financial markets. Not in this time. This time it began in the physical realm, with COVID-19-related social distancing measures putting an artificially forceful stop to the real economy across the world. With nothing to compare the current situation to, portfolio managers seem to have decided that they will dance on in the deafening silence.

Now think about a portfolio manager analyzing the situation with regard to individual countries, such as Turkey or Brazil. They might be looking at a situation like this: Tourism revenues and industrial (or natural resource) exports rapidly declining due to the virus, no hard currency earning capacity at all, debts coming due. Oh, and no reserves to speak of. The portfolio managers have danced past the silence, and are now moving their hips to the sound of the alarm bells and blinking red lights.

That’s where we need to go back to Powel’s words once more. We have to keep in mind that it’s the virus, “not the usual suspects” right now. It’s not that insolvency is becoming obvious with virus induced illiquidity, it’s the virus induced illiquidity making everybody, from Turkey to Brazil, insolvent. That’s what we have to keep in mind. That’s why dollar liquidity provision by the Fed, through Fed swap lines, is of utmost importance to sustain our current international monetary arrangements. Otherwise, we have an environment where authorities everywhere are postponing all payments just to protect livelihoods and buy time. Who then cares about international payment obligations?

It’s all about this total disconnect between markets and the real economy leading to bad valuations and gyrations in exchange rates, I’m afraid. What we urgently need is an international lender of last resort to provide global dollar liquidity to central banks. Now or never.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

    Fog blankets Istanbul, creates scenic views

  3. EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

    EU Parliament scraps cutting funds for Turkey

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,055 as recoveries exceed 106,000

  5. Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus

    Hotels get ready for tourism season amid virus
Recommended
Turkey says it’s time to upgrade customs union with EU

Turkey says it’s time to upgrade customs union with EU
Virtual worlds are here to stay

Virtual worlds are here to stay
Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey

Lack of knowledge about non-Muslims of Turkey
Normalization must be gradual

Normalization must be gradual
COVID-19 increases Turkey’s appetite for health tourism

COVID-19 increases Turkey’s appetite for health tourism
Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19
WORLD Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Virus hot spots flare, hospitals tested as economies reopen

Fresh coronavirus outbreaks are testing public health networks and the resolve of planners to reopen from pandemic shutdowns.
ECONOMY Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkish development bank’s assets, loans increase in first quarter

Turkey’s prominent development bank has increased its assets and loan rate in the first quarter, according to the lender’s financial disclosure.
SPORTS Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Galatasaray confirms case of COVID-19

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray said early on May 15 that a member of its staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.