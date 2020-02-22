We need more motorcycles on the roads

I had the opportunity to peruse the Motobike Istanbul 2020 fair before it opened its doors to the public. It was a blast and a must-see for anyone who is interested in motorcycles or bicycles – or anything with two or three tires. To see so many beautiful and unique designs and new technologies in one place is a privilege.

The fair started with protocol speeches. World champion motorcycle racer and current lawmaker Kenan Sofuoğlu said in his opening address that he was pushing for legislation to create motorcycle arenas all over Turkey, adding that underprivileged kids needed the chance to chase their dreams if they dream about speed. Furthermore, Sofuoğlu said he wanted the country to push for a national motorcycle company to mirror the national automobile effort. Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said he was a fellow rider, confessing that he sometimes sneaks out to ride his motorcycle against the wishes of his family, who pressures him not to ride. In the end, Yerlikaya called upon all parents to let their children ride if they want to.

Apart from the speeches, there was also a big emphasis on green technologies at the fair, the first carbon-free event of its kind. Together with the Aegean Forest Foundation, the fair’s organizer, Messe Frankfurt, will plant as many trees as necessary to offset the carbon print created by the fair.

More than 250 brands from 24 countries will attend the fair, including BMW, Brixton, Ducati, Honda, Harley Davidson, KTM, Kral, Kuba, CF Moto, Vespa, Volta, SYM, Bajaj, Peugeot, Polaris, Moto Gusto, Mondial, Husqvarna, Triumph, TVS, Yamaha and Yuki. They will be joined by more than a hundred thousand professionals from around the world.

As far as I can see, there are a few big trends emerging in the industry. The first is going green. This could be in the form of more mileage per liter of gas, going all the way to electric or using more environmentally friendly production techniques. The second big emphasis is on safety. Motorcycle companies are pretty good at going at high speeds, but now they’re trying to make it safer.

A sense of nostalgia also imbued the fair, as lots of brands brought together legendary designs with the latest, high-tech versions.

Considering that motorcycles only account for 4 percent of all vehicles in Turkey, it is safe to say that we need more motorcycles on the road. They don’t create as much traffic as cars and they are much more eco-friendly.

If it were up to me, the government would incentivize motorcycle usage, as it would be good for our economy as well. The less gas we use, the smaller the hole in Turkey’s budget will be.