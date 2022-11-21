Gastromasa is getting bigger

Two weeks ago, at the SCWC Science and Food World Congress in Barcelona, there was a powerful speech given by Selassie Atadika, an African-American chef, but she cannot be considered solely as a chef but an important opinion leader.

Atadika is a figure far beyond the star chef profile we are used to. She worked for years as a humanitarian aid worker in Africa with the United Nations and founded a non-profit organization in Ghana called Midunu that highlights African products and cuisines.

She is fighting for Africa to go beyond being a mere raw material supplier, she says, “We need to be able to say African chocolate, not African cocoa.” For her, the intersection of culture, society and food is important.

When I later approached her to congratulate after she finished her speech, she tells me with great joy that she will be soon in Istanbul for Gastromasa. Just as we talk, I get a message from Denmark. Hardeep Rehal, one of the world’s leading mixologists, writes that he will soon be in Istanbul again, this time for the Gastromasa conference. I knew him from the World Class bartender competitions in London, he is based in Copenhagen, is of Indian origin, and has previously been in Istanbul for the Gastro-Economy Conference.

Good news I say to myself, we’ll be meeting again. At the congress in Barcelona, this year Slovenian chef Ana Roš was presented with the Sferic Award. After we celebrate her prize, she and her assistant Manca Istinič leave hastily, saying that we’ll be seeing you at Gastromasa very soon. The same happens with Juan Roca, who has been to Gastromasa before. So, one may ask, what is this Gastromasa? But for many star chefs of the world, now it is like a brand name, a meeting of world chefs, an event that connects people around the globe for a series of inspiring talks. There is also a big fairground attached to the event, where Turkish brands display their products, ranging from food to kitchen equipment and tableware. This year, maybe just because I have been to two other international gastronomy events just before Gastromasa, I hear a lot of people talking about the event. It is a flattering feeling when people, including celebrated chefs, say goodbye adding that we will soon meet in Istanbul.

This year, we see that the profile of Gastromasa, which normally brings together famous chefs, has gone a little further.

Gökmen Sözen, the founder and organizer of the event, spread the speeches over two days this year and arranged the sessions in three parallel orders.

The event took place on 19-20 November, spreading to two days, but most guests stayed for more, some going to Cappadocia, and others remaining in the city to explore the foodways of Istanbul. While the presentations of famous chefs, which are repeated every year, took the lead in the Gastromasa session, this time there were two side sessions, one focusing on the world of drinks under the name of Gastromasa Bar, and the second focusing on the tourism, hospitality and hotel sector under the title of Gastromasa Hospitality.

Meanwhile, the pastry industry found its place in the event with the theme of Gastromasa Pastry. In the meantime, let us state that Dinara Kasko, whose cakes we had the opportunity to taste under the Flosophia brand in Türkiye, unfortunately, had to leave her country after the bombing of her atelier in Kiev, was also in Istanbul once again with this opportunity. The bar section also had exciting names, for example, Sommelier and wine expert Søren Ørbek Ledet, one of the founders of Copenhagen Geranium, which was chosen as the best restaurant in the world last year, talked in the Gastro Bar section, and so did Rehal. It was also exciting to see the legendary bar master Fatih Akerdem on stage, who is known as the ultimate teacher of bartenders.

As always, there were big names in the classic Gastromasa section. The presentation of Christian Le Squer was thought-provoking on what it is like to have 3 Michelin stars for 20 years, and how he earned and kept several stars in every place he opened.

Alchemist chef Rasmus Munk and Mugaritz chef Andoni Luis Aduriz were among those who executed an extraordinary joint dinner in Copenhagen on Nov. 15 last week. Their presentations were as inspirational and revolutionary as ever. Star names such as Juan Roca, Elena Arzak, Albert Adria, Alex Atala, and Virgilio Martinez were among the influential presenters that had attended Gastromasa before.

This year it was very exciting to host an inspirational name like Dan Barber, his speck on seeds needs a full mention in a future article. In addition to international chefs, there were panels where our own chefs took the stage, a good step forward to have their visibility too. Speakers are not the only ones who come to Istanbul for Gastromasa. There are also some notable authors and influencers. I was happy to see Gualtiero Spotti from Italy, who previously came to Türkiye with the invitation of TGA a while ago and wrote a wonderful feature on Urla and Alaçatı for Italy’s most prestigious quarterly, Cook.Inc Magazine. Finally, the increase in the number of women on the list this year is a very pleasing development.

The panel with female chefs by Hélène Pietrini, the founder of the restaurant rating system La List, which is known as the list of lists, was one of the sessions that was not to be missed. Gastromasa moves forward by expanding, making the name of Istanbul to be mentioned in the world culinary circles, and putting the city on the map of gastronomy.

Cork of the Week:

While Gastromasa is bringing the gastronomy world together, there will be another event today, bringing the wines of Türkiye together with eleven wine producing countries. Previously, there has been a competition titled TWC-Turkish Wine Challenge, now the awarded wines will be on display at the Divan Hotel today.

This will be a wonderful opportunity for networking amongst the stake holders, and all 84 medal winning wines from the 2022 edition will be displayed and tasted, with an opportunity to meet the wine producers and members of the trade. Wines from eleven wine-growing countries of the world were tasted blind by a professional jury consisting of eight different nationalities at the 2nd Turkish Wine Challenge® (TWC) which was held on May 7 in London, and May 11-15 in the Aegean town of Kuşadası, Türkiye. A total of 84 medals were awarded; 1 Grand Gold, 30 Gold and 53 Silver medals. Italy, Georgia, Germany and Türkiye were the countries with most Gold in both reds and whites whilst Spain was awarded Gold in the sparkling as well as fortified categories. Tickets can be purchased via contact with the organiser at narsap@gmail.com.