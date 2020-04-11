Online collective agreement brings pay rise to workers

  • April 11 2020 07:02:00

ISTANBUL
More than 28,000 workers of Migros, Turkey’s prominent supermarket chain, will see a rise of 11 to 19 percent in their salaries and benefits after negotiations for a collective agreement were reached between the employer and the labor union in a videoconference.

“I thank all the supermarket workers who have been working under hard conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic. We will continue doing our best for the rights of the supermarket workers in this period,” said the secretary-general of the labor union Tez-Koop-İş.

The workers will get wage hikes of 14 to 19 percent in the first year of the collective agreement. In the following two years, they will get increases as par the official inflation rate. Migros employees will also get benefit and allowance increases of 11 to 15.5 percent.

Migros recently announced that it was hiring 3,200 new employees due to rising demand amid the lockdown measures against the pandemic.

ECONOMY

