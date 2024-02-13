One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

NEW YORK
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting

One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting at a New York subway station just ahead of the busy rush hour Monday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities were alerted just after 4:30 pm (2130 GMT) and six people were taken to hospital, the fire department said.

"We don't believe this was a random shooting... We believe this shooting all stems from a dispute between two groups that started on a train," said the city's police transit chief Michael Kemper.

"Unfortunately one of the victims, a 34-year-old (male), was pronounced deceased."

There was a major emergency response at the elevated Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the northern borough of the Bronx, 14 kilometers (nine miles) north of Manhattan's Times Square, an AFP correspondent saw.

Police detectives and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were at the scene conducting a fingerprint search following the shootings.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

Polls show a majority of Americans favor stricter gun regulations, but the powerful gun lobby and mobilized voters supporting the country's culture of strong gun rights have repeatedly stymied lawmakers from taking action.

New York has a lower homicide rate than many major U.S. cities, and possession of firearms in public is illegal for civilians in almost all cases.

dead, armed, assault,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rains trigger floods, disrupt life in Antalya

Heavy rains trigger floods, disrupt life in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rains trigger floods, disrupt life in Antalya

    Heavy rains trigger floods, disrupt life in Antalya

  2. Türkiye’s current account deficit at $45.2 billion last year

    Türkiye’s current account deficit at $45.2 billion last year

  3. Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

    Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

  4. Home supply to increase to bring rents under control: Şimşek

    Home supply to increase to bring rents under control: Şimşek

  5. Egypt slams Israeli minister's claim it shares Oct 7 'responsibility'

    Egypt slams Israeli minister's claim it shares Oct 7 'responsibility'
Recommended
Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire
Egypt slams Israeli ministers claim it shares Oct 7 responsibility

Egypt slams Israeli minister's claim it shares Oct 7 'responsibility'
Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks

Trump defiant after backlash over NATO remarks
Jordan king urges lasting Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden

Jordan king urges 'lasting' Gaza ceasefire in talks with Biden
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister

Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister
Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military

Huthis strike cargo ship headed to Iran: US military
WORLD Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Pressure mounts on Israel for Gaza ceasefire

Israel faced growing international pressure on Tuesday to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas, as it prepared for an incursion into the southern Gaza city Rafah where more than a million Palestinians are trapped.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s current account deficit at $45.2 billion last year

Türkiye’s current account deficit at $45.2 billion last year

Türkiye’s current account deficit came in at $45.15 billion in 2023, shrinking from  $49.09 billion in the previous year, data from the Central Bank has shown.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿