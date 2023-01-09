Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

PARIS 
Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

A newly discovered comet could be visible to the naked eye as it shoots past Earth and the Sun in the coming weeks for the first time in 50,000 years, astronomers have said.

The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) after the Zwicky Transient Facility, which first spotted it passing Jupiter in March last year.

After travelling from the icy reaches of our Solar System it will come closest to the Sun on Jan. 12 and pass nearest to Earth on Feb. 1. It will be easy to spot with a good pair of binoculars and likely even with the naked eye, provided the sky is not too illuminated by city lights or the Moon.

The comet “will be brightest when it is closest to the Earth,” Thomas Prince, a physics professor at the California Institute of Technology who works at the Zwicky Transient Facility, told AFP.

Made of ice and dust and emitting a greenish aura, the comet is estimated to have a diameter of around a kilometer, said Nicolas Biver, an astrophysicist at the Paris Observatory.

That makes it significantly smaller than NEOWISE, the last comet visible with an unaided eye, which passed Earth in March 2020, and Hale-Bopp, which swept by in 1997 with a potentially life-ending diameter of around 60 kilometers.

But the newest visit will come closer to Earth, which “may make up for the fact that it is not very big,” Biver said.

While the comet will be brightest as it passes Earth in early February, a fuller moon could make spotting it difficult.

For the Northern Hemisphere, Biver suggested the last week of January, when the comet passes between the Ursa Minor and Ursa Major constellations.

The new moon during the weekend of Jan. 21-22 offers a good chance for stargazers, he said.“We could also get a nice surprise and the object could be twice as bright as expected,” Biver added.

Prince said another opportunity to locate the comet in the sky will come on Feb. 10, when it passes close to Mars.

The comet has spent most of its life “at least 2,500 times more distant than the Earth is from the Sun,” Prince said.

Biver said the comet was believed to have come from the Oort Cloud, a theorized vast sphere surrounding the Solar System that is home to mysterious icy objects.

The last time the comet passed Earth was during the Upper Paleolithic period, when Neanderthals still roamed Earth.

Prince said the comet’s next visit to the inner Solar System was expected in another 50,000 years.

astronomy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

    Türkiye warns Greece of extending territorial waters to over 6 miles

  2. CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

    CHP leader vows to lower alcohol tax if he comes to power

  3. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  4. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  5. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed
Recommended
Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health

Conductor Barenboim resigns from Berlin opera over ill health
Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam

Italian pleads guilty to manuscript scam
Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi

Female skeleton unearthed in Kadıkalesi
Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx

Asia tourist hubs ready for China influx
New dwarf boa found in Amazon

New dwarf boa found in Amazon
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.