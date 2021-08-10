Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

ISTANBUL

Government officials are discussing possible measures to be taken, particularly targeting indoor public places, in September as COVID-19 cases continue to remain high in Turkey.

The government is not likely to change its pandemic policies during the tourism season, however, some rules could be implemented in indoor venues afterwards in the second half of September, officials said.

New nationwide bans, such as curfews, are not expected to be imposed, but authorities are currently discussing some actions, including requiring people to provide PCR test results to be allowed into public indoor venues and what rules should be applied to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, suggesting that unvaccinated people may not be allowed into those venues.

Officials will come up with a list of rules to be in effect in the indoor sections of schools, public offices and businesses in September and November.

Rules for some 3.3 million civil servants will also be set. As it will be the case with other indoor venues, PCR tests will be mandatory for civil servants and they will be required to take those free tests every other day.

Authorities reckon that the daily virus cases are likely to exceed 30,000 by the time schools reopen.

Schools are scheduled to resume face-to-face education on Sept. 6.

They reiterate that the priority is to reopen the schools. Experts, meanwhile, note that most teachers have already been vaccinated and students are not facing serious risks. However, they suggest unvaccinated students could be required to take PCR tests or may continue with online education.

Depending on the number of virus cases and the occupancy rates in intensive care units, plans for the autumn will be reconsidered, they noted.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Aug. 9 warned that the next 10 days are crucial to bring the spread of the virus under control, calling on people to get vaccinated.