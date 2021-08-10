No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief

  • August 10 2021 09:10:00

No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief

BERLIN-Agence France-Presse
No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief

The first generation vaccine developed by BioNTech-Pfizer works against coronavirus variants such as the Delta strain and does not need to be modified for the moment, the chief executive of German company BioNTech said on Aug. 9.

"It is quite possible that in the next six to 12 months, further variants will emerge and that would require adaptation of the vaccine but it is at the moment not yet the case," Uğur Şahin told journalists.

A decision to make a switch should be made only if it is clear that the vaccine failed to work or is only offering sub-par protection against the virus.

The fast-changing situation meant that getting the timing for the change right was also crucial.

"Making a decision at the moment might turn out to be wrong in three or six months if another variant is dominating. Therefore the timing of the decision must be appropriate," he said.

"At the moment we have a good understanding that the booster vaccine with the parental strain is completely sufficient," stressed Şahin.

BioNTech’s partner Pfizer has also repeatedly amplified the case for booster shots amid the latest wave of infections.
Countries including France and Germany have said they will begin offering the additional shot to the elderly and the most vulnerable from September.

BioNTech-Pfizer have shipped around one billion doses of their vaccines to more than 100 countries or territories around the world.

They are expecting their annual manufacturing capacity to reach three billion doses by year’s end, before climbing to four billion doses in 2022.

COVID-19, pandemic,

TURKEY Turkey is not anyone’s refugee camp: AKP spokesperson

Turkey is not anyone’s refugee camp: AKP spokesperson
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

    Turkey faces second hottest July in last 51 years

  2. Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

    Let’s name some corners with old names of Istanbul: Expert

  3. All but two forest fires in Turkey under control

    All but two forest fires in Turkey under control

  4. All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

    All forest fires brought under control in Turkey except two: Minister

  5. No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief

    No need yet to adapt Pfizer vaccine for COVID variants: BioNTech chief
Recommended
Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads
Prince Andrew is sued by Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Prince Andrew is sued by Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse
PM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe

PM apologises as Greece counts costs of wildfire catastrophe
UN sounds clarion call over humans irreversible impact on climate

UN sounds clarion call over humans 'irreversible' impact on climate

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee
US failing on COVID: Top health official

US 'failing' on COVID: Top health official
WORLD Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney hits new COVID case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney posted a new record of COVID-19 infections on Aug. 10 as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdown.

ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

Turkey's unemployment rate was 10.6% in June, down 2.5 percentage points from the previous month, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 10. 

SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.