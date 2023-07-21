Number of free five-star public beaches to reach 35: Ministry

ANKARA

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has announced that the number of free five-star public beaches will be increased to 35 across the country.

In a written statement, the ministry said that Türkiye, which already ranks third in the world in the number of Blue Flag beaches, will expand the comfort of five-star public beaches on its coasts, adding that the works in this direction are accelerating.

“The number of free five-star public beaches designed for every need will reach 35 across Türkiye. As the number of beaches increases, the number of available sunbeds will also rise to approximately 30,000,” the statement said.

With the opening of a 2,600-capacity beach in the southern province of Antalya, this figure will reach 15, the ministry added.

The ministry provides a wide range of services at wheelchair-friendly and eco-friendly beaches, ranging from family cabins and relaxation terraces to local product markets, baby care units and children's playgrounds, as well as bicycle and walking paths and aromatic landscape arrangements.

The Blue Flag is a certification given by the Copenhagen-based not-for-profit non-governmental organization, Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). A Blue Flag is awarded to a beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator that meets its environmental standards.