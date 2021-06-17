Note on stone helps police find rapist

ANTALYA

Police in the southern province of Antalya have detained a man who raped a 12-year-old child, who asked for help in a note she wrote on a stone.



A local in the Kepez district found the stone in a park that read: “I am 12 years old. I have been raped. Please help me. My name is A.”



The local then uploaded the stone’s photo on social media and asked for help.



The photo quickly drew social media attention and the case was immediately picked up by the police.



With the help of CCTV footage, the police found the child.



The child admitted in the testimony of the rape by a 55-year-old neighbor.



The man, who moved to another province a while ago, was detained in an operation at his house.