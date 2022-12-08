Nobels an institution ‘for men,’ says French winner

Nobels an institution ‘for men,’ says French winner

STOCKHOLM
Nobels an institution ‘for men,’ says French winner

The Nobel Prize is an institution “for men,” literature laureate Annie Ernaux of France told AFP in an interview ahead of this weekend’s formal awards ceremony.

“It manifests itself by this desire for tradition. Being bound to traditions is perhaps more masculine, it is a way to transmit power to each other”, the 82-year-old author said.

Honored by the Swedish Academy for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her work, Ernaux is just the 17th woman awarded the Nobel Literature Prize since it was first handed out in 1901, and the first French woman.

“Speech has almost always been monopolized by men and I have noticed that women are often less verbose in their speeches than men, knowing full well that they are more practical”, she said, adding it was time for the Nobels to modernize.

“It’s hard to say but could we consider less pomp, fewer long gowns and tails? That wouldn’t be bad,” she suggested with a smile, a reference to Dec. 10’s gala ceremony and banquet attended by the Swedish royal family and more than 1,200 guests.

But since arriving in Stockholm for a week of festivities celebrating this year’s laureates, Ernaux said she had been struck by “the solemnity, the splendor of the prize” and “the scope and the role” that comes with it.

The feminist and activist said she wanted to dedicate her Nobel “to all those who suffer, who suffer from domination in one way or another, from racism, from everything that is a form of inequality. And to all those who struggle and go unrecognized.”

While she “really had no desire to win prizes,” the award had boosted her desire to write, Ernaux said.

She planned to “continue writing” and “enjoy my old age.”

“I think it’s an age where you can reflect on a lot of things and so for me, that means writing them down too, of course.”

ARTS & LIFE Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

    ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

  2. NASA’s Orion slingshots around Moon, heads for home

    NASA’s Orion slingshots around Moon, heads for home

  3. ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

    ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

  4. Two Turkish companies among top 100 defense firms

    Two Turkish companies among top 100 defense firms

  5. Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale

    Türkiye hails US move for removing conditions on F-16 sale
Recommended
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
Webb telescope promises new age of the stars

Webb telescope promises new age of the stars
‘Avatar 2’ gets world premiere in London

‘Avatar 2’ gets world premiere in London
Pumping ‘new black gold,’ Saudi DJs sense big opportunities

Pumping ‘new black gold,’ Saudi DJs sense big opportunities
‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds
Excerpt from new Rushdie novel released four months after stabbing

Excerpt from new Rushdie novel released four months after stabbing
WORLD Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup

Thousands of police officers carried out raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup.

ECONOMY Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

Focusing on increasing its tourism income with its market and tourism diversity, Türkiye, on the one hand, is healing the wounds it received from the pandemic in 2022, while on the other hand, strengthening its brands in the world’s luxury tourism routes.
SPORTS Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player Alperen Şengün has made history as the youngest center to reach 1,000 points and 200 assists in the NBA.