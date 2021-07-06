No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

  • July 06 2021 09:44:00

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

MOSCOW-Russia
No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on July 6, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.     

The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said.   

Citing sources, Interfax reported that the plane was thought to have crashed into a cliff as it was preparing to land in poor visibility conditions.   

Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.    

There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Olga Mokhireva, the mayor of Palana, was among the passengers, the TASS agency quoted local authorities as saying.   

The weather in the area was cloudy at the time the plane went missing, Russian news agencies reported. TASS said the aircraft involved had been in service since 1982.    

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.   

The Soviet-era plane type, still used for military and civilian flights in some countries, has been involved in dozens of deadly crashes since it entered service around 50 years ago.   

An Antonov-28, a similar plane, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people along the same route. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash. 

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  2. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician

  3. Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

    Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

  4. Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

    Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan
Recommended
Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption

Austria’s former far-right leader on trial for corruption
Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal

Germany easing restrictions on travel from UK, Portugal
Turkish Cypus key for coastal security in E Med: Tatar

Turkish Cypus key for coastal security in E Med: Tatar
Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide

Japan searches for dozens missing in resort town mudslide
Four dead in Greek Cyprus worst forest fire in decades

Four dead in Greek Cyprus' 'worst forest fire in decades'
Russia virus cases soar again as Delta strain sparks resurgence

Russia virus cases soar again as Delta strain sparks resurgence
WORLD No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on July 6, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.     

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.