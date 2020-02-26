No military victory for Syrian regime in Idlib: Pompeo

  • February 26 2020 09:58:31

No military victory for Syrian regime in Idlib: Pompeo

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
No military victory for Syrian regime in Idlib: Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Feb. 25 the Syrian regime will not be able to achieve a military victory and the recent offensive in Idlib only heightens the risks of conflict with Turkey.

"Assad regime's brutal new aggressions cynically backed by Moscow and Tehran imperils now more than 3 million displaced persons including as we have tragically seen young people," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference.

"As we have said many times before, the regime will not be able to obtain military victory. The regime's offensive only heightens the risk of conflict with our NATO ally Turkey," he said.

Pompeo said the solution in Syria is a "permanent ceasefire and UN-led negotiations under UN Security Council resolution 2254” and the Trump administration is "working together with Turkey on seeing what we can do together."

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But the regime and its allies, including the Iranian-backed forces, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the territory.

Turkey has called for the cease-fire to be followed, and warned if the attacks do not stop, it would take action.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by the regime forces.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

    Erdoğan says Turkey will solve issue of using airspace in Idlib

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

    No confirmed coronavirus case so far in Turkey: Minister

  5. US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman

    US couple hunt, kill mountain goat in Turkey’s Adıyaman
Recommended
Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria
Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, US warns as disease spreads across globe

Coronavirus pandemic inevitable, US warns as disease spreads across globe
Irelands Sinn Fein demands place in government at Dublin rally

Ireland's Sinn Fein demands place in government at Dublin rally
Toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital: Officials

Toll rises to 19 from violence in Indian capital: Officials
Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu reactionary racist

Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu 'reactionary racist' 
Egypts former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery

Egypt's former President Mubarak dies aged 91 after surgery
WORLD Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Regime air strikes kill at least three in northwestern Syria

Shelling and airstrikes by Syrian regime forces killed at least three people on Feb. 26 in northwestern Syria, where dozens of villages, including major rebel strongholds in the last opposition-held area, have been captured over the past few days.
ECONOMY Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Leading Turkish bus manufacturer Otokar Otomotiv has signed a five-year agreement with Italy’s Iveco Bus to produce 5,000 buses at its facilities in Turkey’s northwestern Sakarya province.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.